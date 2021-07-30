Friday Night Fish Fry 30Jul2021

Friday, July 30, 2021
  • Tab Benoit – Shelter Me
  • —–
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Rude Mood
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Full Time Lover
  • Paul Butterfield Blues Band – I Got My Mojo Working
  • —–
  • The Jelly Roll Kings – Catfish Blues
  • The Mannish Boys – Good Times
  • Super Super Blues Band – Red Rooster
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie
  • Roosevelt Sykes – I’m a Nut
  • Otis Spann – Ain’t Nobody’s Business
  • —–
  • Cristone Kingfish Ingram – Love Ain’t My Favorite Word
  • Albert Collins – I Ain’t Drunk
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Mojo Boogie
  • Albert White – Dr. Feelgood
  • Fatback Deluxe – Darkness Falls
  • —–
  • Brandon Reeves – Mean Old River
  • Nathan Nelson – Death’s Gonna Be My Ride
  • Bill Sheffield – Hey Romeo
  • —–
  • Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown – Ventilator Blues
  • Earl Hooker – Wah Wah Blues
  • Fenton Robinson – The Getaway
  • —–
  • Lonnie Mack – Oreo Cookie Blues
  • T-Bone Walker – How Long Blues
  • —–
  • Big Mama Thornton – I’m Feeling Alright