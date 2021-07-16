Friday Night Fish Fry 16Jul2021
- Buddy Guy – Now You’re Gone
- —–
- Josh Smith – Brown Gatton
- Samantha Fish – Watch It Die
- Swamp – Get Gone
- —–
- Son House – Pearline
- Sleepy John Estes – Rats in My Kitchen
- Furry Lewis – John Hnry
- —–
- John Lee Hooker – House Rent Blues
- Muddy Waters – Kansas City
- Howlin Wolf – Moanin; at Midnight
- Willie Dixon – I Can’t Quit You Baby
- —–
- Delta Moon – Wrong Side of Town
- Sean Chambers – Bullfrog Blues
- The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
- —–
- Little G Weevil – Place a Dollar in My Hand
- Joe McGuinness – Don’t Say a Word
- Buddy Moss – Hey Lawdy Mama
- —–
- Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
- The Record Company – Off The Ground
- Marcus King – The Well
- —–
- Gary Clark Jr – Ain’t Messin’ Round
- Earl Hooker – Two Bugs and a Roach
- Cream – Crossroads
- —–
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train