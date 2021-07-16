Friday Night Fish Fry 16Jul2021

Friday, July 16, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Buddy Guy – Now You’re Gone
  • —–
  • Josh Smith – Brown Gatton
  • Samantha Fish – Watch It Die
  • Swamp – Get Gone
  • —–
  • Son House – Pearline
  • Sleepy John Estes – Rats in My Kitchen
  • Furry Lewis – John Hnry
  • —–
  • John Lee Hooker – House Rent Blues
  • Muddy Waters – Kansas City
  • Howlin Wolf – Moanin; at Midnight
  • Willie Dixon – I Can’t Quit You Baby
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – Wrong Side of Town
  • Sean Chambers – Bullfrog Blues
  • The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
  • —–
  • Little G Weevil – Place a Dollar in My Hand
  • Joe McGuinness – Don’t Say a Word
  • Buddy Moss – Hey Lawdy Mama
  • —–
  • Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
  • The Record Company – Off The Ground
  • Marcus King – The Well
  • —–
  • Gary Clark Jr – Ain’t Messin’ Round
  • Earl Hooker – Two Bugs and a Roach
  • Cream – Crossroads
  • —–
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train