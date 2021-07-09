Friday Night Fish Fry 09Jul2021
- Julie Black – Spreadin’ The Blues
- —–
- Junior Kimbrough – Do the Romp
- T-Model Ford – Cut You Lose
- Johnny Winter – Third Degree
- —–
- Otis Rush – Hold That Train
- Freddie King – Same Old Blues
- Gary Moore – Still Got The Blues
- —–
- Fred McDowell – Going Down to the River
- Bukka White – Aberdeen Mississippi Blues
- Mance Lipscomb – Night Time is the Right Time
- Elizabeth Cotten – Oh Babe It Ain’t No Lie
- —–
- Eddie Tigner – Chicken Shack
- Wood Brothers – Sing About It
- Bill Sheffield – Ramblin’ On My Mind
- —–
- Mudcat – Get Your House In Order
- Frankie’s Blues Mission – Who’s Been Talking
- Tinsley Ellis – Gamblin Man
- —–
- Eddie 9V – 3AM in Chicago
- Hector Anchondo Band – Black Magic Woman
- BB King – Chain and Things
- Lightnin Hopkins – Bring Me My Shotgun
- —–
- Son Seals – Going Back Home