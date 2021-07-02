Friday Night Fish Fry 02Jul2021

Friday, July 2, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Howlin Wolf – Evil
  • Joe Louis Walker – Going To Canada
  • The Derek Trucks Band – Crow Jane
  • Jimmy Dawkins – It Serves Me Right To Suffer
  • Big Joe Williams – Baby Please Don’t Go
  • Blind Willie Johnson – The Soul of a Man
  • Charley Patton – Devil Sent the Rain Blues
  • Robert Finley – Make Me Feel Alright
  • Billy Gibbons – She’s On Fire
  • The Black Keys – Poor Boy a Long Way From Home
  • Otis Spann – Ain’t Nobody’s Business
  • Jimmy Rodgers – Walking By Myself
  • Sonny Boy Williamson – All My Love In Vain
  • Sean Costello – Have You No Shame
  • Albert White – Stranded in St. Louis
  • Beverley Guitar Watkins – Miz Dr Feelgood
  • The Cazanovas – Nervous Condition
  • Delta Moon – One Mountain at a Time
  • Buddy Moss – Undertaker Blues
  • Barbecue Bob – We Sure Got Hard Times
  • Charlie Musselwhite – Help Me
  • James Cotton – Mississippi Mud
  • Carey Bell – So Hard To Leave You Alone
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Strong Man Holler
  • RL Burnside – Shake Em On Down
  • Big Mama Thornton – I Feel The Way I Feel