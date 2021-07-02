Friday Night Fish Fry 02Jul2021
- Howlin Wolf – Evil
- —–
- Joe Louis Walker – Going To Canada
- The Derek Trucks Band – Crow Jane
- Jimmy Dawkins – It Serves Me Right To Suffer
- —–
- Big Joe Williams – Baby Please Don’t Go
- Blind Willie Johnson – The Soul of a Man
- Charley Patton – Devil Sent the Rain Blues
- —–
- Robert Finley – Make Me Feel Alright
- Billy Gibbons – She’s On Fire
- The Black Keys – Poor Boy a Long Way From Home
- —–
- Otis Spann – Ain’t Nobody’s Business
- Jimmy Rodgers – Walking By Myself
- Sonny Boy Williamson – All My Love In Vain
- —–
- Sean Costello – Have You No Shame
- Albert White – Stranded in St. Louis
- Beverley Guitar Watkins – Miz Dr Feelgood
- —–
- The Cazanovas – Nervous Condition
- Delta Moon – One Mountain at a Time
- Buddy Moss – Undertaker Blues
- Barbecue Bob – We Sure Got Hard Times
- —–
- Charlie Musselwhite – Help Me
- James Cotton – Mississippi Mud
- Carey Bell – So Hard To Leave You Alone
- —–
- Big Bill Morganfield – Strong Man Holler
- RL Burnside – Shake Em On Down
- —–
- Big Mama Thornton – I Feel The Way I Feel