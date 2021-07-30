54-46 Playlist 07/29
Rastaman Dub – King Tubby
Dub Revolution – The Disciples
Your Dub is Heaven – Winston Jarrett and the Righteous Flames
Ghetto Funk – Boris Gardener Happening feat Leslie Butler
Should I/Mother Miserable – Frankie Paul & Captain Barky
Woman is Like a Shadow – Meditations (Original 45 Mix)
West of the Sun -Jackie Mittoo
Wild Bunch – Dave & Ansel Collins
Bam Bam – Sister Nancy
Train to Skaville – The Ethiopians
Nimble Foot Ska – The Skatalites
Big Showdown at King Tubby’s Round 1 – Scientist
Big Showdown at King Tubby’s Round 2 – Prince Jammy
Ranking Joe – Rent Man Style