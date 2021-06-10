Tokyo Dreams – 6/10/2021

Thursday, June 10, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Randall Kliman
Pictured: Mint Jams by Casiopea

Get excited! Tonight’s list includes some of the best in city pop, inlcuding Mariya Takeuchi, as well as some of my personal favorites, Casiopea.

 

Tracklist (Artist | Track Name): 

  1. CASIOPEA | テイク・ミー – Live at Chuo Kaikan Hall, Tokyo, Feb. 1982
  2. Mariya Takeuchi | Plastic Love
  3. Junko Ohashi | Sweet Love
  4. Momoko Kikuchi | Mystical Composer
  5. DEEN | RIDE ON TIME
  6. Miki Matsubara | Mayonaka no Door / Stay With Me
  7. Makoto Matsushita | First Light – 2018 Remaster
  8. S. Kiyotaka & Omega Tribe; Kiyotaka Sugiyama | Dear Breeze
  9. 秋元薫 | 我がままなハイヒール
  10. Omoinotake | Never Let You Go
  11. Mitch Murder; Emi | Sniper Rouge
  12. Macross 82-99 | Fun Tonight
  13. CASIOPEA | スウェアー – Live at Chuo Kaikan Hall, Tokyo, Feb. 1982

