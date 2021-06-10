Tokyo Dreams – 6/10/2021
Get excited! Tonight’s list includes some of the best in city pop, inlcuding Mariya Takeuchi, as well as some of my personal favorites, Casiopea.
Tracklist (Artist | Track Name):
- CASIOPEA | テイク・ミー – Live at Chuo Kaikan Hall, Tokyo, Feb. 1982
- Mariya Takeuchi | Plastic Love
- Junko Ohashi | Sweet Love
- Momoko Kikuchi | Mystical Composer
- DEEN | RIDE ON TIME
- Miki Matsubara | Mayonaka no Door / Stay With Me
- Makoto Matsushita | First Light – 2018 Remaster
- S. Kiyotaka & Omega Tribe; Kiyotaka Sugiyama | Dear Breeze
- 秋元薫 | 我がままなハイヒール
- Omoinotake | Never Let You Go
- Mitch Murder; Emi | Sniper Rouge
- Macross 82-99 | Fun Tonight
- CASIOPEA | スウェアー – Live at Chuo Kaikan Hall, Tokyo, Feb. 1982
Spotify Link: