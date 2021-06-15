slow riot 6/14/21 — we walk together a mile between us infinity finitely infinite
the seven fields of aphelion — slow subtraction
helm — i knew you would respond
hood — the winter hit hard
okkyung lee — the space beneath my grey heart
olli aarni — haalea
indignant senility — untitled i
kk null — invocation
xiphiidae — untitled
lingua ignota — in tongues
lingua ignota — agnus dei
grischa lichtenberger — 0319 28 fuenf grns 21a rej+b2 – thinking from the future
ghedalia tazartes — un amour si grand qu’il nie son objet