Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 18 (“That Really Sticks in my Craw”). Episode 492

“Register My Complaints” by the Occasion

Charlie shares what is stuck in his craw.

“Agitated” by the Electric Eels

Marlee shares what is stuck in her craw.

“Old Fashioned Way” by Lupine

Wendy shares what is stuck in her craw.

“Any Time is Primetime” by Primetime

Ameet shares what is stuck in his craw.

“Everything Put Together Falls Apart” by Paul Simon

Fred shares what is stuck in his craw.

“On the Sunny Side of the Street” by Louis Armstrong

