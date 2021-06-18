Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 18 (“That Really Sticks in my Craw”). Episode 492
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_492.mp3
“Register My Complaints” by the Occasion
Charlie shares what is stuck in his craw.
“Agitated” by the Electric Eels
Marlee shares what is stuck in her craw.
“Old Fashioned Way” by Lupine
Wendy shares what is stuck in her craw.
“Any Time is Primetime” by Primetime
Ameet shares what is stuck in his craw.
“Everything Put Together Falls Apart” by Paul Simon
Fred shares what is stuck in his craw.
“On the Sunny Side of the Street” by Louis Armstrong
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on June 25!