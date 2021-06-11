Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 11 (“Atlanta Eats”) Episode 491
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_491.mp3
“Fat Belly” by Homeboy Sandman
Interview with Amanda Plumb, author of “Unique Eats and Eateries of Atlanta”
File this set under TX715 .A89
“Beans and Cornbread” by Louis Jordan and his Tympany Five
“I Like Bananas (Because They Have No Bones)” by the Hoosier Hotshots
Continued interview with Amanda Plumb
File this set under TX652 .G374
“Food” by the Chefs
“Red Beans and Rice” by Spearhead
Continued interview with Amanda Plumb
File this set under TX945 .L39
“Eat Steak” by the Reverend Horton Heat
“Chicken Nuggets for Me” by the Fish Police
“Mets Chinois” by Les Intrigantes
“Restaurant” by Los Cripis
Stay tuned for the next new Lost in the Stacks, “That Really Sticks in My Craw” on June 18th!