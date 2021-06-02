GIRL ROCK! – May 31, 2021
“End of Desire” – MUNA
“16” – Caroline Kingsbury
“Drive Slow – Calica
“Tapioca Cheeks” – Banoffee
“ITPA” – Elah Hale
“Forgot About” – Priya Ragu
“Music With Your Dad” – Nasty Cherry
“object permanence” – Sydney Sprague, Danielle Durak
“Won’t Hurt Myself” – Fickle Friends
“Wide Open Spaces” – Soccer Mommy
“Juniper” – Katy Kirby
“Shampoo” – Carr
“The Evening” – Thao, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
“Hit Like A Girl” – Meet Me @ The Alter
“A Screw Fell From His Head” – Spud Cannon
“Let It All Go” – Francis of Delirium
“Stairs” – Anna Preston
“hunting for pearls” – iamiamwhoami
“Because Dreaming Costs Money” – Mitski
“Talkin’ Like You (Two Tall Mountains)” – Connie Converse
“Thinkin Bout You” – Laura Jean Anderson
“Tenderness” – Jay Som
“Over + Under” – Sarah Kinsley
“This is Your Life” – Hannah Cohen
“No Other Like You” – Kate Bollinger
“Cinnamon” – Palehound
“God is Alive Magic is Afoot” – Buffy Sainte-Marie
“Blessed” – Linda Diaz
“Icing on the Cake” – Grace Ives
“Fire” – Lizzy Mercier Descloux
“East Atlanta Heartbreak” – Coco & Clair Clair, Fit of Body
“B2B Heartbreak” – Donatachi, Cowgirl Clue