girl rock! 6/21/21
Enjoy the latest girl rock! playlist from 3/21/21, brought to you by the one and only girl rock! crew.
“Season’s Greetings” – Stella Donnelly
“True Grit” – Wilma Laverne Miner
“Cherry Jerry Citrus” – Hey Cowboy!
“Blue Room” – Junaco
“I Can’t Speak” – La Luz
“I’m Wrong” – Janet Simpson
“Bir Düsün” – Lin Pesto
“Different Now” – Chastity Belt
“Pressure to Party” – Julia Jacklin
“I Feel Bad Lol Part 2” – Woman Believer
“23” – Wallice
“The Tide” – La Force
“I’ll Do Anything but Break Dance for Ya, Darling” – Kate Davis
“Two Hands” – PACKS
“Grass Stains” – Laura Elliott
“Gay Bar” – Rosie Tucker
“Face of God” – Holiday Sidewinder
“Destroyer” – Lala Lala
“Hide” – NewDad
“Wyoming” – Heather Woods Broderick
“Moon” – Bachelor
“Good Looking” – Suki Waterhouse
“Mujeres” – Julieta Venegas, Miau Trio
“Summer Rain” – Good Boy Daisy
“A Bite of Papaya” – Miynt
“From a Mile Away” – Sedona
“Excuses” – Maddie Jay
“Seven Words” – Weyes Blood
“Dynamite” – Saint Sister
“Mad” – Hope Tala
“1111” – Paty B
“Remember” – Joya Mooi