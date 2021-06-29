Girl Rock! 06/28/21
Enjoy Girl Rock!’s hip hop episode!
“It’s a Shame (My Sister)” – Monie Love, True Image
“Her Bad Self” – The Real Roxanne
“I Got Da Feelin”” – Sweet Tea
“Have A Nice Day – Remix” – Roxanne Shante
“Steady Risin’” – yo yo
“Paper Bag” – Smoke King
“elevator girl ft. Ivy Sole” – Shura
“Social Jungle – White Cliffs Remix” – Herizen
“Night Drive” – Ari Lennox
“Sonshine” – Deaton Chris Anthony, UMI
“CINDERELLA, Pt. 2” – CHIKA
“Cashmere” – Tkay Maidza
“G.O.Y.D.” – Lava La Rue
“All Night” – Bree Runway
“Sunny Duet ft. the Mind” – Noname
“Outta Sight” – Kari Faux
“Outro” – Coco & Clair Clair, Graham
“Nont For Sale” – Sudan Archives
“Take Two” – Chong the Nomad, Hollis
“Link” – Tierra Whack
“I Miss My Dawgs” – Simpson
“Wolverine” – Diana Gordon
“Shook” – Tkay Maidza
“Blossom” – AUDREY NUNA
“Nada” – Lexie Liu
“End of the Road – Noga Erez
“Shmammered remix – Claire Hau
“Adrenaline” – BOSCO
“Baby Pillz” – Dizzy Fae
“Love Foundation” – DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ
“Epiphany” – Exmiranda
“Dream Girl” – Ivy Sole
“Dogg Starr” – Ladybug Mecca
“Bluebird” – One Self
“Down N’ Out” – The Futurelics
“MC Lyte Likes Swingin’” – MC Lyte