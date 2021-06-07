Girl Rock 06/07/2021
Girl rock! did a special covers only episode. Playlist is organized chronologically by original release year. Hope you enjoy these tracks, made better by women!
“Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” – Odetta (Bob Dylan)
“Happy Together” – FLOOR CRY (The Turtles)
“Crimson and Clover” – The Shacks, The Diamond Mine (Tommy James)
“Pure Imagination” – The Wild Reeds (Gene Wilder)
“Tiny Dancer” – Florence + the Machine (Elton John)
“You Sexy Thing” – Zella Day (Hot Chocolate)
“Miss You” – Etta James (The Rolling Stones)
“Right Down the Line” – Lucius (Gerry Rafferty)
“Good Times” – Lydia Ainsworth (Chic)
“Lay All Your Love on Me” – A*teens (ABBA)
“Cruel Summer” – Kari Kimmel (Bananarama)
“Dancing in the Dark” – Lucy Dacus (Bruce Springsteen)
“Drive” – Britta Phillips (The Cars)
“Swingin’ Party” – Lorde (The Replacements)
“Head Over Heels” – Japanese Breakfast (Tears for Fears)
“Running Up That Hill” – Meg Myers (Kate Bush)
“The One I Love” – Widowspeak (REM)
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” – illuminati hotties (Whitney Houston)
“Where Is My Mind?” – Tkay Maidza (The Pixies)
“Kokomo” – Holiday Sidewinder (The Beach Boys)
“Friday I’m In Love” – Phoebe Bridgers (The Cure)
“Harvest Moon” – Sunflower Bean (Neil Young)
“That Don’t Impress Me Much” – HAIM (Shania Twain)
“Someday” – Julia Jacklin (The Strokes)
“Sweet Disposition” – Sawyer (The Temper Trap)
“Revival” – Aldous Harding (Deerhunter)
“Love More” – Fiona Apple (Sharon Van Etten)
“Super Rich Kids” – Nilufer Yanya (Frank Ocean)
“Riptide” – Alice Gray (Vance Joy)
“So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” – Squirrel Flower (Caroline Polacheck)
“Pink Light” – Marika Hackman (MUNA)
“Motivation” – MUNA (Normani)