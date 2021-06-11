Friday Night Fish Fry 11Jun2021
- The Black Keys – Midnight in Her Eyes
- —–
- Buddy Guy – Stone Crazy
- Samantha Fish – Let’s Have Some Fun
- Tab Benoit – Muddy Bottom Blues
- —–
- Pinetop Perkins – Take It Easy
- Snooky Prior – Crazy About My Baby
- Lazy Lester – I’m a Man
- —–
- Son House – Levee Camp Blues
- Bukka White – Parchman Farm Blues
- Lightnin’ Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
- Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram – Outside of this Town
- —–
- Tinsley Ellis – Cut You Loose
- Sean Costello – I Got Loaded
- The Breeze Kings – Cooling Out
- —–
- Liz Melendez – Mercy
- The Wood Brothers – Postcards From Hell
- Delta Moon – Wang Dang Doodle
- —–
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Riviera Paradise
- The Deadbeat Cousins – Don’t Tell Me Know Lies
- Cedric Burnside, J.R. and the Allnighters – The Other Side
- —–
- Joe Bonamassa – Slow Train
- —–
- Muddy Waters – Forty Days and Forty Nights