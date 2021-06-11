Friday Night Fish Fry 11Jun2021

Friday, June 11, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • The Black Keys – Midnight in Her Eyes
  • —–
  • Buddy Guy – Stone Crazy
  • Samantha Fish – Let’s Have Some Fun
  • Tab Benoit – Muddy Bottom Blues
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Take It Easy
  • Snooky Prior – Crazy About My Baby
  • Lazy Lester – I’m a Man
  • —–
  • Son House – Levee Camp Blues
  • Bukka White – Parchman Farm Blues
  • Lightnin’ Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
  • Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram – Outside of this Town
  • —–
  • Tinsley Ellis – Cut You Loose
  • Sean Costello – I Got Loaded
  • The Breeze Kings – Cooling Out
  • —–
  • Liz Melendez – Mercy
  • The Wood Brothers – Postcards From Hell
  • Delta Moon – Wang Dang Doodle
  • —–
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Riviera Paradise
  • The Deadbeat Cousins – Don’t Tell Me Know Lies
  • Cedric Burnside, J.R. and the Allnighters – The Other Side
  • —–
  • Joe Bonamassa – Slow Train
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – Forty Days and Forty Nights