Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 28 (“After the Rain”) Episode 490
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_490.mp3
“Movoco Synthaca” by Nacht und Nebel
File this set under RA653.5 .P365
“Chance Meeting” by Josef K
“Slowdown” by Lunar Vacation
File this set under GV191.4 .K67
“My Heart is a Drummer” by ‘Allo Darlin’
“Kites are Fun” by the Free Design
File this set under RC535 .V67
“Focus on the Beach” by the Homesick
“Going Down” by Freddie King
“Ninety-nine and a Half Won’t Do” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “How to Write a Book: Atlanta Eats” on June 4th!