Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 21 (“Atomic Tunes”) Episode 489

Friday, May 21, 2021

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_489.mp3

“Uranium Rock” by Warren Smith

Interview with Tim and Joanna Smolko, authors of “Atomic Tunes: The Cold War in American and British Popular Music.”

File this set under D843 .F46
“A Mushroom Cloud” by Sammy Salvo
“The Hydrogen Bomb” by Al Rogers and His Rocky Mountain Boys
“Tic Tic Tic” by Doris Day

Continued interview with Tim and Joanna Smolko

File this set under UF767 .B463
“Leningrad” by Billy Joel
“Christmas at Ground Zero” by Weird Al Yankovic

Continued interview with Tim and Joanna Smolko

File this set under PS593.P77 L4
“Chimes of Freedom” by the Byrds

“99 Luftballoons” by Nena

