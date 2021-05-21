Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 21 (“Atomic Tunes”) Episode 489
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_489.mp3
“Uranium Rock” by Warren Smith
Interview with Tim and Joanna Smolko, authors of “Atomic Tunes: The Cold War in American and British Popular Music.”
File this set under D843 .F46
“A Mushroom Cloud” by Sammy Salvo
“The Hydrogen Bomb” by Al Rogers and His Rocky Mountain Boys
“Tic Tic Tic” by Doris Day
Continued interview with Tim and Joanna Smolko
File this set under UF767 .B463
“Leningrad” by Billy Joel
“Christmas at Ground Zero” by Weird Al Yankovic
Continued interview with Tim and Joanna Smolko
File this set under PS593.P77 L4
“Chimes of Freedom” by the Byrds
“99 Luftballoons” by Nena
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “After the Rain” on May 28!