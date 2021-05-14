Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 14 (“Who Invented Oscar Wilde?”)
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_488.mp3
“Dandy” by the Kinks
Interview with David Newhoff, author of “Who Invented Oscar Wilde? The Photograph at the Center of Modern American Copyright”.
File this set under PR5810 .F66
“Salomé” by Absltly
“The Picture of Dorian Gray” by the King of Luxembourg
Continued interview with David Newhoff
File this set under TR139 .M285
“Photographer” by the Pretty Things
“Face of 73” by the Tender Trap
“Send Me A Postcard” by the Shocking Blue
Continued interview with David Newhoff
File this set under KF2994 .N49
“Famous” by the Magnetic Fields
“Cookie Bay” by the High Llamas
“Cemetry Gates” by the Smiths
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on May 21!