Friday Night Fish Fry 28May2021

Friday, May 28, 2021
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Walk a Long Time
  • Charles Brown – Driftin Blues
  • Muddy Waters – Screamin and Cryin
  • Mississippi Fred McDowell – John Henry
  • Shirley Johnson – You’re Reckless
  • Sean Costello – Sail On
  • Mannish Boys – Half Ain’t Been Told
  • Hound Dog Taylor – Gonna Send You Back to Georgia
  • Big Bill Broonzy – Worried Mind Blues
  • Sonny Boy Williamson – Night Time is the Right Time
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Check My Baby’s Oil
  • Junior Kimbrough – Leave Her Alone
  • Freddie King – Big Legged Woman
  • Magic Slim – Spider in My Stew
  • Roosevelt Sykes – Henry Ford Blues
  • T-Bone Walker – T-Bone Boogie
  • Koko Taylor – Hey Bartender

 

 

 

 

 