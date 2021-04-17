WREK The News Celebrates History’s Hidden Women: 24 on the 24th
On Wednesday, March 24th, 2021, we aired a very special edition of WREK The News. Rather than the usual news, pop culture, and current events coverage, Karina and Andrew highlighted hidden female figures in music, pop culture, politics, and science. Ranging from people like poet Lucie Brock-Broido to athlete Florence Griffith Joyner, the hosts provided a brief description of the lives of these under-recognized women and aired segments from poetry readings, interviews, and music samples.
This special show fit the theme of the day as a whole, in which every hour of the day highlighted unsung female and non-binary musical artists from across genres.