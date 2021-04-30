Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 30th (“Empathy Bytes VIP”) Episode 487

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_487.mp3

“The Question” by The Moody Blues

File this set under QA76.9.H85
“Deep Shimon” by Shimon the Robot (Georgia Tech’s very own!)
“Down in the Park” by Tubeway Army

File this set under PZ5 .G3165
“Probably Up” by Lawrence

File this set under BF575.E55 E57
“Empathy” by Hikes
“Someone, Somewhere” by the Dog that Bit People

“Dear Humans” by Elephant Gym

