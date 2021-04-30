Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 30th (“Empathy Bytes VIP”) Episode 487
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_487.mp3
“The Question” by The Moody Blues
File this set under QA76.9.H85
“Deep Shimon” by Shimon the Robot (Georgia Tech’s very own!)
“Down in the Park” by Tubeway Army
File this set under PZ5 .G3165
“Probably Up” by Lawrence
File this set under BF575.E55 E57
“Empathy” by Hikes
“Someone, Somewhere” by the Dog that Bit People
“Dear Humans” by Elephant Gym
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “The Diversity Paradigm” on May 7th!