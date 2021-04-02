Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 2nd, “New Metadata, New Librarian”, Episode 485

Friday, April 2, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_485.mp3

“Happy to See” by Small Factory

File this set under QA76.9.D3 I599
“World Contact” by Virginia Wing
“Never Alone” by The Cold


File this set under SB195 .U64

“Lucky Number” by Lene Lovich
“As One” by Low Leaf


File this set under QL698.9 .O69
“Person Person” by Mirah
“Another Town” by the Railway Children
“New City” by Richie Havens


“Good People” by Say Sue Me