Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 16th, “Assessment as Craft”, Episode 486
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_486.mp3
“The Craft” by Pottery
Interview with Santi Thompson, principal investigator for the Digital Content Reuse Assessment Framework Toolkit (D-CRAFT) project
File this set under Z678.85 .C68
“Use It” by Demae
“Out of Use” by Calva Louise
Continued interview with Santi Thompson
File this set under QA465 .P55
“Measurement” by Somersault
“Counting Backwards” by Throwing Muses
Continued interview with Santi Thompson
File this set under H62 .N663
“Each Other” by Public Practice
“Look Like That” by Sneaks
“No One Said This Would Be Easy” by the Postmarks