Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 16th, “Assessment as Craft”, Episode 486

Friday, April 16, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_486.mp3

“The Craft” by Pottery

Interview with Santi Thompson, principal investigator for the Digital Content Reuse Assessment Framework Toolkit (D-CRAFT) project

File this set under Z678.85 .C68
“Use It” by Demae
“Out of Use” by Calva Louise

Continued interview with Santi Thompson

File this set under QA465 .P55
“Measurement” by Somersault
“Counting Backwards” by Throwing Muses

Continued interview with Santi Thompson

File this set under H62 .N663
“Each Other” by Public Practice
“Look Like That” by Sneaks

“No One Said This Would Be Easy” by the Postmarks