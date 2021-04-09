Playlist for 54-54 4/8/21
Sound Imperium – Dub Annihilation (State Terror Mix)
Matty Dub Tub – Track 1
King Tubby – Party Mood Dub
Daddy Shark – Name Dem Out
The Uppsetters – What About Africa
Earth and Stone – Jah Will Cut You Down
Sugar Minott, Sister Ester – Waiting for Your Love
Roland Alphonso And The Soul Vendors – From Russia With Love
Dave & Ansel Collins – Secret Weapon
Sir Lord Comic & His Cowboys – Ska-ing West
The Wailers – Ska Jerk
The Mighty Diamonds – Knock Knock
Ranking Joe, Dennis Brown – A Cup Of Tea
The Congos – At The Feast
Freddie McGregor – Get Involved