54-46 Playlist 4/22/21
Winston Jarrett and the Righteous Flames – Rocking Vibration
Junior Delgado – Row Fisherman Row
Dennis Brown – Ole Man River
Strugglers’ Time – The Expanders
Junior Byles, Kojak & Liza – Dreadlocks Time/ Fist to Fist
Big Youth – Hit the Road Jack
Harry Belefonte – Banana Boat (Day-O)
The Police – Walking on the moon
The Clarendonians – Do It Right
Llans Thelwell & His Celestials – Choo-Choo Ska
The Scofflaws – Ska Groovy
Dub Magnificent – King Tubby
Swing Thing – Swing Thing
Luciano – Knocking on heavens door
Underspell dub – internet spy