Sunday Special – 3/21/21
J Dilla – The New
Oneohtrix Point Never – Gray-Level Objects Describing Bio Layers
Mr Bill & Qebrus – ⍎ ２，５－ｄｉｍｅｔｈｏｘｙ－４－（ｎ）－ｐｒｏｐｙｌｔｈｉｏｐｈｅｎｅｔｈｙｌａｍｉｎｅ ⍎ uoᴉsɹǝʌ snɹqǝb
Celer – No Sleep in Medan
Gridlock – 364 (One Day With Proem)
Clown Core – Computers
Daedelus – Sundown
Fennesz – Rivers of Sand
Squarepusher – Port Rhombus
Kola Kid – Dark Room
Oval – Hallodraußen
Guided By Voices – Game of Pricks
The Field – Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime
ev.exi – Mode
bax – Untitled
MF DOOM (prod. Flying Lotus) – Lunch Break
Special Request – Stairfoot Lane Bunker (Minor Science Remix)
tfvsjs – days of daze
Crystal Castles – Kept
William Basinski – For David Robert Jones
Roger Rodier – Am I Supposed to Let it By Again?
Lanark Artefax – Corra Linn
The Apples in Stereo – Benefits of Lying (With Your Friend)
Autechre – Flutter
o0o – Wedbecutetoget-her
Neat Beats – I hope I think of bike riding when I’m dying
Silver Mt. Zion – 13 Angels Standing Guard ‘Round the Side of Your Bed