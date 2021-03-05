Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 5th (“A Piece of News”) Episode 483

Friday, March 5, 2021

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_483.mp3

“Mars Attacks!” by the Scaners

Interview with Kim Stanley Robinson

File this set under PS3568 .O2893
“Planet Mars” by Sofia Portanet
“The Scientist Attack” by the Scientist

Continued interview with Kim Stanley Robinson

File this set under GF21 .L96
“Ocean Size” by Jane’s Addiction
“Anthrocene” by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Continued interview with Kim Stanley Robinson

File this set under PN187
“Folklore” by James
“Dirty Whirl” by TV on the Radio

“Science Fiction” by Bad Sleep