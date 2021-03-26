Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 26th (“Goodreads Must Be Destroyed (?)”) Episode 484
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_484.mp3
“Brilliant Mistake” by Elvis Costello
File this set under Z1037.A1 A1027
“Not Quite Reading” by Number One Cup
“Good Book” by Sometimes Sartre
File this set under BJ1533.R4 L64
“Treat Me Right” by Pat Benatar
“If You Say So” by Supermoon
File this set under HM742 .S6293
“Hippy Street” by Local Heroes SW9
“Crowded Room” by XTC
“Railway Lines” by Anthonie Tonnon