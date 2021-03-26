54-46 Playlist 3/25/2021
Desmond Dekker, The Aces – (Poor Mi) Isrealites
The Frightnrs – I’d Rather Go Blind
Jr Thomas & The Volcanoes – What A Shame
Barrington Levy – Like How You Kiss And Caress Me
The Skatalites, Laurel Aitken – In The Mood For Ska
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Simmer Down
The Duppies – Push To Shove
Bad Manners – Sally Brown
Israel Vibration – Feelin’ Irie
Phyllis Dillon – Don’t Stay Away
Hempress Sativa – Rock It Ina Dance
Natural Dread Killaz – Ratata
Ini Kamoze – Trouble You A Trouble Me
Hugh Roy, Tommy McCook – Behold
Dub Organizer – Augustus Pablo