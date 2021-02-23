slow riot 2/22/21 — Be still if I fill its ebb, for those who like to end at the beginning — 12/22/2 toir wols
aidan baker, gareth davis — the dead
SLOW
shredded nerve — close to the end (in the shadow of what never was)
RIOT
anenzephalia — noehaem 8
SLOW
sunn o))), nurse with wound — ash on the trees (the sudden ebb of a diatribe)
RIOT
brighter death now — no pain
SLOW RIOT
kyo — hemåt
SLOW
mats erlandsson — achilles
RIOT
nepuluk — untitled 1
SLOW
black leather jesus — shelter
RIOT
alberich — no mistake
SLOW
fonica — coda
RIOT