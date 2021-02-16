slow riot 2/15/21 — give me a swallow, a lachrymose river, drench’t buy wed? hand me another telephone!
matana roberts — trail of the smiling sphinx
david toop — you could touch him but he wasn’t there
aki onda — seoul – 2010
fuji||||||||||ta — keshiki
deux filles — drinking at a stream
the haters — future cheers vol. 1
richard skelton — the viscid substance
the cherry point — untitled/ 1
operation cleansweep — fuck your brains out
emil beaulieau — side polio 1
sutcliffe jügend — human disregard
uboa, solus varak — catheter
nobuko hori — soi
sophia loizou — shadows of futurity