Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 5th (“In Concert”) Episode 481
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_481.mp3
“Peter Piper” by Run DMC, live at the Apollo in 1984
Interview with Prof. Philip Auslander of the School of Literature, Media, and Communication at Georgia Tech
File this set under ZA 3075 .T67
“Rip It Up” by Little Richard, live in Granada in 1964
“Recent Title” by Pylon, live at Hurrah in 1981
Continued interview with Prof. Philip Auslander
File this set under ISSN: 0378-2166
“Keep It Healthy” by Warpaint, live at Rock in Seine in 2014
“Rimbaud Eyes” by Dum Dum Girls, live at Johnny Brenda’s in 2014
Continued interview with Prof. Philip Auslander
File this set under HD58.8 .P4515
“My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)” by Neil Young, from Live Rust in 1978
“Bull In the Heather” by Sonic Youth, live in Battery Park, NYC, July 4, 2008
Hooch” by the Melvins