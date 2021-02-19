Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 19th (“The CatalogUing Code of Ethics”) Episode 482

Friday, February 19, 2021

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_482.mp3

“Pre-Road Downs” by CSNY

Interview with Beth Shoemaker and Karen Snow, co-chairs of the Cataloguing Ethics Steering Committee

File this set under HM831 and Z672.3.I585
“Hobson’s Choice” by the Ethical Debating Society
“Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Continued interview with Beth Shoemaker and Karen Snow

File this set under B105.M4, BJ1589, and BF637.S4
“Sweet Dreams (are made of this)” by the Eurythmics
“Pump It Up” by Elvis Costello and the Attractions

Continued interview with Beth Shoemaker and Karen Snow

File this set under HD60, BF449, BF698.2, and BF637.S4
“Closer to the Heart” by Rush
“Four Strong Winds” by Ian and Sylvia

“Draw Us Lines” by Constantines