Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 19th (“The CatalogUing Code of Ethics”) Episode 482
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_482.mp3
“Pre-Road Downs” by CSNY
Interview with Beth Shoemaker and Karen Snow, co-chairs of the Cataloguing Ethics Steering Committee
File this set under HM831 and Z672.3.I585
“Hobson’s Choice” by the Ethical Debating Society
“Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Continued interview with Beth Shoemaker and Karen Snow
File this set under B105.M4, BJ1589, and BF637.S4
“Sweet Dreams (are made of this)” by the Eurythmics
“Pump It Up” by Elvis Costello and the Attractions
Continued interview with Beth Shoemaker and Karen Snow
File this set under HD60, BF449, BF698.2, and BF637.S4
“Closer to the Heart” by Rush
“Four Strong Winds” by Ian and Sylvia
“Draw Us Lines” by Constantines