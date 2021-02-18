mountain breeze 02.17.2021

Thursday, February 18, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Reggie Slater

East Virginia” – Nora Brown

Whistles & Wheels” – Honeybucket

When Does a Heart Move On” – Joy Williams

Kathy’s Song” – Laura Marling

Just Like Leaving” – Bella White

Onwards” – Mile Twelve

I’ll Be Here in the Morning” – 10 String Symphony

I Knew I Could Fly” – Our Native Daughters

If I Could Talk To A Younger Me” – Bela Fleck, Abigail Washburn

American Dream” – Rainbow Girls

What Is Time?” – Elephant Revival

Mighty River” – Railroad Earth

This could be my last song.” – Frank Watkinson