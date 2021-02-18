mountain breeze 02.17.2021
“East Virginia” – Nora Brown
“Whistles & Wheels” – Honeybucket
“When Does a Heart Move On” – Joy Williams
“Kathy’s Song” – Laura Marling
“Just Like Leaving” – Bella White
“Onwards” – Mile Twelve
“I’ll Be Here in the Morning” – 10 String Symphony
“I Knew I Could Fly” – Our Native Daughters
“If I Could Talk To A Younger Me” – Bela Fleck, Abigail Washburn
“American Dream” – Rainbow Girls
“What Is Time?” – Elephant Revival
“Mighty River” – Railroad Earth
“This could be my last song.” – Frank Watkinson