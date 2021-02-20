Friday Night Fish Fry 19Feb2021

Friday, February 19, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Muddy Waters – Caldonia
  • —–
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Evil Woman
  • Junior Kimbrough – I Gotta Try You Girl
  • Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Early – Blue Jumped the Rabbit
  • —–
  • Taj Mahal – Statesboro Blues
  • Junior Wells – I Could Cry
  • Howlin Wolf – Killing Floor
  • —–
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Things That I Used to Do
  • Magic Slim – Cold Hearted Woman
  • Lonnie Brooks – Mr. Somebody
  • —–
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
  • Louisiana Red – Driftin’
  • JB Lenoir – Alabama Blues
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Can’t Let Go
  • Tinsley Ellis – Mouth Turn Dry
  • The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone on My Grave
  • —–
  • The Cazanovas – No Fool Like and Old Fool
  • The Mar-Tans – Talk About My Baby
  • Albert White – Hold on to Your Hiney
  • —–
  • Bones Owens – Lightning Strike
  • Eric Clapton & BB King – Rollin and Tumbling
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Benn Here Before
  • —–
  • Otis Rush – Reap What You Sow
  • Joe Bonamassa – Slow Train
  • —–
  • Jelly Roll Kings – Caohoma County Blues