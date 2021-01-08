Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 8th (“2021”) Episode 479
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_479.mp3
“New Year’s Resolution” by Otis Redding and Carla Thomas
File this set under RC178 .G7 L7
“Happy New Year Next Year” by the Violent Femmes
“Too Old to Die Young” by Timber Timbre
File this set under CE73 .A97
“Exposure” by Robert Fripp
“You Make Me Wanna Die” by the Shivas
File this set under BX7233 .P445 S7
“Wait Till Next Year” by Lee Hazlewood
“Catch You On The Rebound” by Brenton Wood
“Smooth Sailing” by Queens of the Stone Age