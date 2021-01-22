Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 22nd (“AI on the Bias”) Episode 480

Friday, January 22, 2021

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_480.mp3

“Total System Failure” by Julianna Hatfield

Interview with Dr. Ayanna Howard, Chair of Georgia Tech’s School of Interactive Computing

File this set under BD450 .C73
“Person” by Oh-OK
“Scarecrow” by Beck

Continued interview with Dr. Ayanna Howard

File this set under TA166 .H84
“I’ve Got Reason” by Mikal Cronin
“Some of Them” by Ultravox

Continued interview with Dr. Ayanna Howard

File this set under Q175.5 .W453
“My New Robot” by Neil Young
“La Voix Humaine” by Los Microwaves
“Can’t Say Nothin'” by Curtis Mayfield

“Typewriter” by Louie Rankin