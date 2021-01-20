Girl Rock – January 19, 2021
“Kung Fu Master” – Supermoon
“My Heart. Your Heart” – Wes Reeve
“Honey, Oh Honey!” – Squirrel Flower
“”Explain It To Me” – Squirrel Flower
“Cars and Parties” – Eerie Wanda
“It’s Lomelda” – Lomelda
“My Best Self” – Half Waif
“Impossible Weight” – Deep Sea Diver, Sharon Van Etten
“Emotion” – Molly Burch, Wild Nothing
“Cool” – Babe Corner
“Happen To Me” – BENEE
“Vampire Weeknight” – Jenny Owens Young
“fever dream” – mxmtoon
“Hologram Love” – Linn Koch-Emmery
“Dancing In The Dark” – Lucy Dacus
“Confetti” – Freak Daddy