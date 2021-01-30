Friday Night Fish Fry 29Jan2021
- Gary Clark Jr. – Don’t Owe You a Thang
- —–
- John Mayall – All Your Love
- T-Bone Walker – Papa Ain’t Salty
- Pinetop Perkins – Blues After Hours
- —–
- Earl Hooker – You Don’t Want Me
- Willie Dixon – I Can’t Quit You Baby
- Freddie King – Big Legged Woman
- —–
- Mighty Sam McClain – Don’t Worry About Me
- Lightnin Hopkins – Mojo Hand
- R.L. Burnside – Fireman Ring The Bell
- —–
- The Breeze Kings – Tell Me Again Baby
- Sandra Hall and the Gnola Blues Band – Tell Me
- Sean Chambers – Cherry Red Wine
- —–
- Little G Weevil – Apple Picker
- Joe McGuinness – Don’t Say a Word
- Piano Red – Atlanta Bounce
- —–
- Keb Mo – I Remember You
- Big Mama Thornton – Hound Dog
- The Barr Brothers – It Came To Me
- —–
- Sonny Boy Williams – You Killing Me
- Clarence Gatemouth Brown – Honky Tonk
- Charles Brown – Rockin’ Blues