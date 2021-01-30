Friday Night Fish Fry 29Jan2021

Friday, January 29, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Gary Clark Jr. – Don’t Owe You a Thang
  • —–
  • John Mayall – All Your Love
  • T-Bone Walker – Papa Ain’t Salty
  • Pinetop Perkins – Blues After Hours
  • —–
  • Earl Hooker – You Don’t Want Me
  • Willie Dixon – I Can’t Quit You Baby
  • Freddie King – Big Legged Woman
  • —–
  • Mighty Sam McClain – Don’t Worry About Me
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Mojo Hand
  • R.L. Burnside – Fireman Ring The Bell
  • —–
  • The Breeze Kings – Tell Me Again Baby
  • Sandra Hall and the Gnola Blues Band – Tell Me
  • Sean Chambers – Cherry Red Wine
  • —–
  • Little G Weevil – Apple Picker
  • Joe McGuinness – Don’t Say a Word
  • Piano Red – Atlanta Bounce
  • —–
  • Keb Mo – I Remember You
  • Big Mama Thornton – Hound Dog
  • The Barr Brothers – It Came To Me
  • —–
  • Sonny Boy Williams – You Killing Me
  • Clarence Gatemouth Brown – Honky Tonk
  • Charles Brown – Rockin’ Blues