Friday Night Fish Fry 22Jan2021

Friday, January 22, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Johnny Winter –  Be Careful With a Fool
  • —–
  • Albert King – Laundromat Blues
  • Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues
  • Kirk Fletcher – The Answer
  • —–
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Scratch My Back
  • The Blues Brothers – She Caught the Katy
  • Mississippi John Hurt – Steel Driver Blues
  • —–
  • Gary Moore – Still Got The Blues
  • Muddy Waters – Sad Sad Day
  • —–
  • Wood Brothers – One More Day
  • Liz Melendez – Sweet Southern Soul
  • Tinsley Ellis – Sound of a Broken Man
  • —–
  • Eddie Tigner – Route 66
  • Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Gangster’s Blues
  • Bill Sheffield – Hey Romeo
  • —–
  • Samantha Fish – You Can’t Go
  • Cedric Burnside & The North Mississippi All stars – Catfish
  • Swamp – Get Gone
  • —–
  • Big Bill Broonzy – Hey Hey Baby
  • Blind Willie Johnson – It’s Nobody’s Fault but Mine
  • Fred McDowell – The Train I Ride
  • —–
  • Magic Slim – What’s Wrong