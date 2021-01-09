Friday Night Fish Fry 08Jan2021

Friday, January 8, 2021 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Buddy Guy – Born to Play the Guitar
  • —–
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Check My Baby’s Oil
  • Albert Collins – Cold Cold Feeling
  • Joe Louis Walker – Rain on My Mind
  • —–
  • Son House – Death Letter Blues
  • Sleepy John Estes – Liquor Store Blues
  • Furry Lewis – John Henry
  • —–
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Automobile Blues
  • Leadbelly – Where Did You Sleep Last Night
  • —–
  • Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
  • Marcus King – The Well
  • Cristone Kingfish Ingram – Empty Promises
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – You Don’t Have To Go
  • The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
  • Tinsley Ellis -Devil for a Dime
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Can’t Let Go
  • The Wood Brothers – Postcards From Hell
  • Liz Melendez – Cisco’s Revenge
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Get Out on the Floor
  • —–
  • Hector Anchondo – Shake Me Shake Me
  • Louisiana Red – Special Medicine
  • Lurrie Bell – Blues in My Soul
  • —–
  • Otis Rush – I Can’t Quit You Baby
  • Freddie King – I’m Tore Down