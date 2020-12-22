slow riot 12/21/20 — ending nigh, apothecary now. merry riot

li jianhong — san sheng shi

SLOW CHRISTMAS MERRY RIOT SLOW RIOT MERRY CHRISTMAS

powerless electronics — we wish you a merry christmas

powerless electronics — jingle bell rock

powerless electronics — interlude (snow)

powerless electronics — carol of the bells

powerless electronics — dance of the sugar plum fairy / in the hall of the mountain king

powerless electronics — silent night

powerless electronics — interlude (indoors)

powerless electronics — sister

powerless electronics — auld lang syne

bath consolidated — the great filter

aix em klemm — 3×2