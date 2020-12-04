Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, December 4th (“Controlled Digital Lending”) Episode 477

Friday, December 4, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_477.mp3

“Free Information” by We the People

File this set under TJ211 .S566
“Uncontrollable Passion” by Die Kreuzen
“Remote Control” by Naked Eyes

File this set under Z712 .J64
“Permission” by Invisible Anatomy
“Somebody’s Been Borrowing That Stuff” by Big Joe Williams

File this set under HC106.6 .F77
“Save Your Money” by the Gems
“Cakewalking” by the Young Marble Giants

“Survival Kit” by the Resistance