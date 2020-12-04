Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, December 4th (“Controlled Digital Lending”) Episode 477
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_477.mp3
“Free Information” by We the People
File this set under TJ211 .S566
“Uncontrollable Passion” by Die Kreuzen
“Remote Control” by Naked Eyes
File this set under Z712 .J64
“Permission” by Invisible Anatomy
“Somebody’s Been Borrowing That Stuff” by Big Joe Williams
File this set under HC106.6 .F77
“Save Your Money” by the Gems
“Cakewalking” by the Young Marble Giants
“Survival Kit” by the Resistance