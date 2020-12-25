Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, December 25th (“LITSmas 2020”) Episode 478
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_478.mp3
“Christmas Tree on Fire” by Tom Heinl
“Please Come Home For Christmas” by Eagles
“NYE” by Joseph
“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love
“Santa Done Got Hip”
“2000 Miles” by The Pretenders
“Little Saint Nick” by John Denver and the Muppets
“Do You Hear What I Hear” by The Polyphonic Spree
“Deck Us All With Boston Charlie”
“Silver Bells” by Cuckooland
“Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses