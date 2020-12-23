Girl Rock – December 22, 2020 – Happy Holidays!
“A Marshmallow World” – Jessi Canning
“Please Please Please (Won’t You Unwrap Me)” – Natalie McCool
“Christmas in Suburbia” – The Perfect English Weather
“Hard Candy Christmas” – Ralph
“Fairy On The Christmas Tree” – The Low Anthem
“Lonely Christmas” – Now, Now
“It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” – Tow’rs
“Listen The Snow is Falling” – Eerie Wands
“Make Way for the Holidays” – Le Bon
“Little Saint Nick” – Best Coast
“Last Xmas” – Allie X
“Winter Love” – Fionn
“White Christmas” – Peggy Sue
“A Dreamer’s Holiday” – Julien Baker
“Always Christmas” – Steady Holiday
“Mele Kalikimaka” – Alice Gray
“two queens in a king sized bed” – girl in red
“If We Make It Through December” – Phoebe Bridgers