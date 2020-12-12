Friday Night Fish Fry

Friday, December 11, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Muddy Waters – Mean Old Frisco Blues
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Blues After Hours
  • Eden Brent – Better This Way
  • Snooky Pryor – Work With Me Annie
  • —–
  • The Mannish Boys – You Can’t Be Beat
  • John Mayall & Walter Trout – Life in the Jungle
  • Johnny Winter – Mojo Boogie
  • —–
  • Lightnin’ Hopkins – Bring Me My Shotgun
  • Ma Rainey – Chain Gang Blues
  • Blind Boy Fuller – Rag Mama Rag
  • —–
  • Peppo’s Blues – Blues Para Mi Guitarra
  • The Record Company – Off the Ground
  • —–
  • Sean Chambers – Cut Off My Right Arm
  • The Georgia Healers – Ridin’ in the Moonlight
  • The Breeze Kings – Coolin’ Out
  • —–
  • Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Never Make Your Move Too Soon
  • Nathan Nelson – Death’s Gonna Be My Ride
  • Mudcat – Mean World
  • —–
  • Albert King – Breaking Up Somebody’s Home
  • Jeff Healey – Dust My Broom
  • JB Hutto – Please Help
  • —–
  • Colter Wall – Sleeping on the Blacktop
  • Bobby Rush – Down in Mississppi
  • Big Mama Thornton – I Feel The Way I Feel