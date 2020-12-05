Friday Night Fish Fry 04Dec2020
- Gary Clark Jr. – Bright Lights
- —–
- Albert King and Stevie Ray Vaughan – Call it Stormy Monday
- Kirk Fletcher – Natural Anthem
- Joe Bonamassa & Beth Hart – Sinner’s Prayer
- —–
- Albert Collins – T-Bone Shuffle
- Robert Cray – Won’t Be Coming Home
- Allman Brothers Band – Statesboro Blues
- T-Bone Walker – Mean Old World
- —–
- Son House – Levee Camp Blues
- Lead Belly – Good Morning Blues
- Furry Lewis – John Henry
- Jelly Roll Kings – I Didn’t Know
- —–
- Delta Moon – Mean Streak
- Eddie Tigner – Help Me Make It Through the Night
- The Wood Brothers – I Got Loaded
- —–
- Tinsley Ellis – All I Think About
- The Mar-Tans – Everybody’s Blue
- Sandra Hall – A Change Gonna Come
- —–
- John Campbell – Down In the Hole
- Taj Mahal – Don’t Call Us
- Freddie King – Same Old Blues
- —–
- Samantha Fish – Watch It Die
- Tudeschi Trucks Band – Rolling and Tumbling
- BB Kings – Don’t Answer the Door