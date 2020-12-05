Friday Night Fish Fry 04Dec2020

Friday, December 4, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Gary Clark Jr. – Bright Lights
  • —–
  • Albert King and Stevie Ray Vaughan – Call it Stormy Monday
  • Kirk Fletcher – Natural Anthem
  • Joe Bonamassa & Beth Hart – Sinner’s Prayer
  • —–
  • Albert Collins – T-Bone Shuffle
  • Robert Cray – Won’t Be Coming Home
  • Allman Brothers Band – Statesboro Blues
  • T-Bone Walker – Mean Old World
  • —–
  • Son House – Levee Camp Blues
  • Lead Belly – Good Morning Blues
  • Furry Lewis – John Henry
  • Jelly Roll Kings – I Didn’t Know
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – Mean Streak
  • Eddie Tigner – Help Me Make It Through the Night
  • The Wood Brothers – I Got Loaded
  • —–
  •  Tinsley Ellis – All I Think About
  • The Mar-Tans – Everybody’s Blue
  • Sandra Hall – A Change Gonna Come
  • —–
  • John Campbell – Down In the Hole
  • Taj Mahal – Don’t Call Us
  • Freddie King – Same Old Blues
  • —–
  • Samantha Fish – Watch It Die
  • Tudeschi Trucks Band – Rolling and Tumbling
  • BB Kings – Don’t Answer the Door