54-46 New Years Eve Edition & Sophia’s Farewell Show
The Pioneers – Let Your Yeah Be Yeah
The Bleechers – Come Into My Parlour
Carton And The Shoes – Love Me Forever
She Kept On Talking – Judy Mowatt
The Aquabats!– Red Sweater!
The Pietasters – Can I Change My Mind
Mustard Plug – Brain On Ska
Sanchez – Rain From The Sky
Ninja Man – Murder Dem
Tony Rebel – If Jah
Sugar Minott – No Vacancy
Mihali & Iya Terra – All Day
The Movement – Orange Sky
Nick Sefakis – Dub Scripture
Shrub – Shrub Love
Toots & The Maytals – 54-46 Was My Number