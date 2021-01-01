54-46 New Years Eve Edition & Sophia’s Farewell Show

Thursday, December 31, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Sophia Worley

The Pioneers – Let Your Yeah Be Yeah
The Bleechers  – Come Into My Parlour
Carton And The Shoes  – Love Me Forever
She Kept On Talking – Judy Mowatt

The Aquabats!– Red Sweater!
The Pietasters  – Can I Change My Mind
Mustard Plug  – Brain On Ska

Sanchez – Rain From The Sky
Ninja Man  – Murder Dem
Tony Rebel – If Jah
Sugar Minott  – No Vacancy

Mihali & Iya Terra – All Day
The Movement  – Orange Sky
Nick Sefakis  – Dub Scripture
Shrub  – Shrub Love

Toots & The Maytals – 54-46 Was My Number