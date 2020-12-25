❄️54-46 Christmas Eve Edition❄️
Frosty The Snowman – Mighty Diamonds
Deck The Halls – The Joe Gibbs Family of Artists
Santa Clause (Do You Ever Come To The Ghetto) – Carlene Davis & Trinity
Yellowman Rock – Yellowman
Mampy Christmas – John Mouse
Dancehall Christmas – Mafia and Fluxy
Rudy Christmas A Jail – The Toasters
Sleigh Ride – Suggs
Tonite It’s Christmas – Rude Bones, The Down Stair Sessions
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Ska Santas
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – Culture
White Christmas – John Holt
Lonely This Christmas – Leroy Mafia
Silver Bells (feat. Ray I, Inner Circle) – Jacob Miller, Ray I, Inner Circle
Hi Fashion Christmas – Dillinger & The Brentford Harmonics
Holy Holy – Toots & The Maytals
Auld Lang Syne – Reel Big Fish