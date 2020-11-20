Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 20th (“Human-Centered Research”) Episode 476
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_476.mp3
“Pretending to See the Future” by Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark
Interview with Aditi Joshi, Code for America Senior Qualitative Researcher, and Rebecca Blackiston, User Experience Strategist and Associate Librarian at the University of Arizona Libraries
File this set under H62 .Q35144
“Decoration Day” by Grinderman
Continued interview with Aditi Joshi and Rebecca Blackiston
File this set under BF575.E55
“Feel Okay” by Corey Flood
“Home Sweet Oklahoma” by Leon Russell
Continued interview with Aditi Joshi and Rebecca Blackiston
File this set under BF175.5.P75
“Here I Am Existing” by Winter
“Truth or Consequences” by Birds and Arrows