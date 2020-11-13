Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 13th (“Breaking Up With Print Periodicals”) Episode 475
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_475.mp3
“Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” by Neil Sedaka
Interview with Stuart Gaetjens, Tennessee Tech University Library
File this set under PN4832 .H36
“Life Magazine” by Cold Cave
“Mother’s Mother’s Magazines” by Cate Le Bon
Continued interview with Stuart Gaetjens
File this set under QA241 .C86
“For Love” by Lush
“You Didn’t Say a Word” by the Autumn Leaves
Continued interview with Stuart Gaetjens
File this set under HQ834 .S74
“Let Me Go” by Cake
“Now You Tell Me That We’re Through” by the Photos
“Dismal Day” by Bread